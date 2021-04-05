Low humidity will last one more day, Rain returns

The low humidity will last one more day… then humidity and rain will be back in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Happy Monday! Today will be a near repeat of Sunday. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s and skies will be mostly sunny. The humidity will be low and comfortable. Tonight, it will be the last chilly night in the forecast with temperatures in the 50s.

Up Next: Starting on Tuesday, the humidity will make a comeback. More moisture means rain will be back in the forecast too. Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will max out in the low 80s and a few showers will bubble up after 1 pm. Overnight temperatures will be a touch warmer too, in the mid-60s. Wednesday will bring another increase in humidity and showers will be moving in late along a cold front. There will be a better chance to see rain on Thursday as the boundary passes through. A few storms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds, a heavy downpour, and frequent lightning. Scattered afternoon showers will continue to be possible every afternoon for the rest of the forecast. Temperatures will trend in the low 80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

