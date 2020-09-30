Low humidity and plenty of sunshine today

Conditions today will be less breezy than Tuesday.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Fall-like conditions continue today. Since the air is so dry, it can heat and cool more efficiently. Even though we started today in the 50s, temperatures will be warm this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and very low 80s. The humidity will be very low and it will be less breezy today. Overnight lows will once again drop into the upper 50s.

Up next: A small warmup is expected on Thursday with highs in the low 80s, but lows will still be in the 50s. Another cold front will move through the area overnight into Friday. This time with no rain. Temperatures on Friday will be knocked back into the 70s and they will stay like that through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be great days to be outside! Click here to see the full 7-day.

TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea may organize into a low pressure in the next 5 days. Right now, tropical development chances are medium, near 60%, the WBRZ Weather Team is watching it closely.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.