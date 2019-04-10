Loving Mother Nature: Annual Earth Day celebration set for April 28

Photo: Louisiana Earth Day

BATON ROUGE - Residents are encouraged to come out and participate in 29th Annual Louisiana Earth Day celebration.

The festival will be held at the LSU Parker Coliseum on April 28 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Officials say the festival will feature educational exhibits, music, and "entertainment for everyone." Children can enjoy different hands-on learning activities highlighting environmental stewardship for Earth's resources.

“The Louisiana Earth Day festival promises environmentally-friendly fun for the whole family,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “One of the best ways to love Baton Rouge is by honoring the environment we call home, and this festival reminds us of the many ways we can make every day Earth Day.”

This year's poster design features two Louisiana herons in the marsh with the theme "Love Louisiana. Make Every Day Earth Day." Posters will be available for sale at the event and online.

Click here for more information on Louisiana Earth Day.