Louisville Police Dept preparing to fire two detectives tied to Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Nearly nine months after a civilian woman was shot to death by law enforcement during a flawed raid of her home, officials are on the verge of firing two detectives who were involved in the case.

According to CNN, the Louisville Metro Police Department sent Detectives Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove pre-termination letters.

Jaynes' attorney, Thomas Clay, confirmed his client's Tuesday, Dec. 29 receipt of the notice from Interim Chief of Police Yvette Gentry, which included information regarding Gentry's "present intention to terminate (his) employment," based on a review of the findings of the "Professional Standards Investigation into the preparation and execution of the search warrant" at Taylor's apartment.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her apartment during a poorly planned and executed forced-entry raid in the early morning hours of March 13.

Gentry writes that Jaynes violated standard operating procedure with regards to preparation for search warrant execution and untruthfulness, CNN reports.

"Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department. Your conduct severely damaged the image our Department has established within our community," Gentry wrote. "I cannot tolerate this type of conduct or untruthfulness by any member of the Louisville Metro Police Department."

The letter goes on to say that a police hearing on the matter is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 31.

Clay called the hearing nothing more than a formality, saying, "there's no doubt in my mind that there's already been a decision reached to terminate him without regard to what he has to say at this pre-termination hearing."

The attorney likewise labeled the investigative process a "fiasco," claiming that his client has been slapped with undeserved blame.

"Detective Jaynes is being made a scapegoat through a whimsical and farcical investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department," Clay said.

Jarrod Beck, attorney to Detective Cosgrove, who also received a pre-termination letter, declined to comment further, CNN says.

A third detective, Brett Hankison, who was tied to the case, was already terminated in June. Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted, not for Taylor's killing, but for three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for allegedly firing blindly bullets that ended up in an apartment next to Taylor's.