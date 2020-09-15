Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit

Kentucky's city of Louisville has settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, CNN reports.

Taylor's family sued the city after she was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a March 13 no-knock warrant executed at her apartment, which appears to have occurred due to a departmental error.

The family's lawsuit was filed in April and it claimed officers obtained a “no-knock” search warrant with false information before bursting into Taylor’s home after midnight without announcing themselves and "blindly fired" into it, spraying bullets into her home and neighboring apartments "with a total disregard for the value of human life.”

The mayor of Louisville is expected to announce the settlement later Tuesday in a joint press conference with the Taylor family attorneys.

Attorney Sam Aguilar told reporters, "The city's response in this case has been delayed and it's been frustrating, but the fact that they've been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point."

None of the three officers involved in the shooting have yet faced criminal repercussions in the killing.

A grand jury has been empaneled in Louisville that will eventually decide their fates. An announcement has not been made about those proceedings.

Taylor was a 26-year-old Emergency Medical Technician worker.

Though her home was raided, the primary targets of the LMPD investigation, two men accused of involvement in drug deals, were more than 10 miles away.

Police shot Taylor eight times.