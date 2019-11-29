Louisianas fall sugar cane crop dampened by weather woes

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s sugar cane farmers have struggled with extreme weather and flooding this year, which could make a dent in the nation’s sugar crop.

Farmers grappled with rain that fell day after day during a cooler spring. That was followed by a blistering hot and dry late summer that browned their fields. An early frost forced some to replant their crops in the spring, then cut the growing season short when cold temperatures returned.

The weather, combined with a muddy harvesting season last year, could see the weight of sugar cane stocks drop and possibly fewer pounds of sugar mills extract.

Pointe Coupee farmer Ricky Rivet tells The Advocate he anticipates a lower tonnage. But he says the crop’s quality and the amount of sugar he can extract is above average.