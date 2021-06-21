Louisianans can now register for $1M vaccine lottery; click here for details

Monday marks the first day of Louisiana's "Shot at a Million" campaign, allowing residents to register for their shot at the COVID-19 vaccination lottery.

Over July, there will be four weekly drawings with prizes of a single $100,000 scholarship for those ages 12 to 17 and a single cash prize of $100,000 for those ages 18 and older.

Finally, at the start of August, there will be a grand prize drawing with a single cash prize of $1 million and five $100,000 scholarships.

Anyone who's gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine is eligible for the drawings. Other residents can become eligible by receiving their first dose before the deadlines of each drawing.

There was a rush to register for the lottery Monday morning, with many reporting wait times up to 30 minutes on the state's official website.

For more details on how to register for the lottery, click here.