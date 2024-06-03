Louisiana won't renew deal to place float in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Nungesser says

BATON ROUGE — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said Monday that Louisiana will not send a float to this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City because last year's appearance wasn't worth the cost.

Speaking to the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, Nungesser said that state had far better results with its participation in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day.

"We won't be in the Macy's parade this year," Nungesser said. "It was the end of a three-year contract, and because they moved the float by so quickly and we looked at the return on our investment, it just doesn't come close to the investment and the return we get (in California)."

He said the Rose parade provided a $28 million return for Louisiana's $1 million investment for a spot in the parade.

At the start of the three-year run, Nungesser's office said Louisiana would spend $1.375 million for a spot in the New York parade.