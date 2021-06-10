Louisiana women who served in World War II honored Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Applause erupted across the room at American Legion Post 38 during Thursday's ceremony honoring the sacrifice of Louisiana women who served our country during World War II.

"They took time away from their families and their homes to go and serve their country," said Anna Sanders, president of Louisiana Women's Veterans.

In addition, five of the women who served during WWII were given high honors.

"They were given the Blue Honor Medal from Governor John Bel Edwards. That was given to one of the ladies. A certificate was given to each one of them from the Veterans Affairs Office, and a challenge coin was given. Not too many people get that challenge coin, but they got it," Sanders said.

Sanders says they're proud to show their gratitude for this prestigious group of heroes.

The Louisiana World War II Women Veterans Ceremony was hosted by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs to highlight Women Veteran's Day, June 12th.