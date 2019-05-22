Louisiana woman who walked more than two hours to work surprised with new car

Photo: WWL

SLIDELL - A woman who walked six miles to her job at a St. Tammany Parish Walmart each day will have a much easier commute going forward.

WWL reports the community first learned of Anita Singleton's long trek to the Slidell Walmart Tuesday after a police officer spotted her walking along a roadway at the crack of dawn. When she explained where she was going, Officer Bradley Peck gave her a ride.

"Just because I don't have a vehicle is no excuse for me not to show up to work," told WWL.

After hearing Singleton's story, local car dealership owner Matt Bowers tweeted that he was willing to give her a vehicle.

Peck picked up Singleton from her job Wednesday afternoon and gave her a ride to the dealership where her car was waiting for her.

“I am so deeply grateful for the Good Lord to send Officer Peck to pick me up the other morning,” she said. “I’m so grateful to Mr. Bowers and his fine organization. I am so grateful for everything that God has graced me.”

Singleton said she would get to spend more time with her grandchildren when she isn't at work.