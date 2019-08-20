Louisiana woman killed after being shot through windshield

Photo: The Advocate

HARVEY, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has been arrested after sheriff's deputies say he shot and killed his wife through the windshield of her car after he had jumped on the hood and then jumped off when she stopped.

News outlets report that 32-year-old Ray Farria was charged with second-degree murder after 30-year-old Dominique Farria was shot Tuesday afternoon in Harvey. A Jefferson Parish sheriff's report said the woman was driving down a street with her husband on the hood of the car when she stopped the vehicle.

Deputies say the man then fired through the windshield, hitting the woman in the neck. The sheriff's department did not say whether the couple had argued before Ray Farria had jumped on the hood of her car.

The couple had four children.