Louisiana woman gets three years for theft from employer
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Louisiana woman has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for stealing almost $1.5 million from her employer.
U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, in a news release Thursday, said 54-year-old Susan M. Benoit, of Lafayette, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell on two counts of wire fraud. She was also ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million in restitution to the victim, a Broussar oilfield related company.
According to the Jan. 18 guilty plea, Benoit worked for the company from 1998 to 2016 as the accountant and later as chief financial officer. In those roles, Joseph says Benoit had access to the company's bank accounts and transferred the money from company accounts to her personal bank account.
