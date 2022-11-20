Louisiana woman gets 22-year sentence in fatal DWI crash

Photo: The Advocate

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for causing a fatal crash in 2016 while under the influence of drugs.

The Advocate reports 38-year-old Ashley Covington was sentenced Monday for the crash that killed 43-year-old Brian Broom. The 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office says Covington pleaded no contest in May to vehicular homicide under the influence of controlled dangerous substances.

An assistant district attorney for the office, Matthew Belser, says the sentence's length is because of a prior conviction Covington had for first-degree vehicular negligent injury and addiction problems.

State Police have said Covington's pickup truck struck Broom's car head-on and she tested positive for hydrocodone and oxycodone after the crash. Broom wasn't wearing his seatbelt and suffered severe injuries. He died at a hospital.