Louisiana woman gets 2 years for counterfeiting

ALEXANDRIA - A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to two years in prison in a counterfeit money case.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a Thursday news release that 20-year-old Gena Armstrong, of the village of Georgetown, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell.

She pleaded guilty in June to one count of manufacturing counterfeit U.S. securities.

Prosecutors said Armstrong made fake $20 bills on a copy machine and paper she purchased in Alexandria in 2016.

In addition to the two-year prison sentence, she also faces two years of supervised release.