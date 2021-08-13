Louisiana will pay college students $100 to get a COVID vaccine

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news briefing to discuss Louisiana's COVID surge.

The governor's office said the news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The briefing will come just days after the state's mask mandate went into effect Wednesday.

On Friday, the state reported another 7,548 cases, with a positivity rate of about 13.45 percent in new tests. The state reported that hospitalizations rose by six, up to 2,907 as of Friday.

Another 57 deaths were reported since Thursday.

New vaccination incentive.

The governor announced an incentive Friday, offering $100 gift cards to the first 75,000 college students who get vaccinated. Colleges start resuming classes over the next two weeks in Louisiana.

Once a student receives a vaccine, they will be given a gift card and will need to activate it online. Most Louisiana higher education campuses are participating, the governor said.