Louisiana warns Francine may have chased bears, gators, feral hogs toward humans

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana wildlife officials are warning that Hurricane Francine may have chased wild animals from their usual homes and into areas populated by humans. It issued specific warnings about black bears, alligators and snakes, and deer and feral hogs.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says animals not posing a threat to humans should be left alone. The agency says that feeding the animals will encourage them to remain in their new area.

It says displaced wildlife can be reported here.

LDWF says bears will travel to non-flooded areas on their own, while flood water can carry reptiles into populated areas. If people encounter deer or feral hogs, the state advises that they be left alone, as interaction with humans can be unpredictable.