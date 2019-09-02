Louisiana voting rights change not causing surge in signups

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana law change earlier this year restored voting rights to thousands of convicted felons, but at most, only a few hundred have registered to vote so far.

Data from the secretary of state's office shows modest upticks in the number of felons who have registered to vote since the law loosened March 1. Louisiana lawmakers agreed to allow people on probation or parole for a felony to register to vote if they haven't been incarcerated for at least five years, estimated to make 36,000 felons eligible for voter registration.

But since the change took effect, 581 felons have had their voting rights restored. The secretary of state's office has said it cannot determine which were able to register specifically because of the law change.