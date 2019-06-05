75°
Louisiana voters asked to support anti-abortion provision

Wednesday, June 05 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana voters will decide whether to rewrite the state constitution to ensure it doesn't offer protections for abortion rights, but not until the November 2020 presidential election.
  
A 79-20 House vote and 33-5 Senate vote Wednesday gave final passage to the legislation , after the Democratic sponsor changed the ballot date.
  
Rep. Katrina Jackson says more voters turn out for presidential elections. Republicans wanted it on the October ballot with the governor's race.
  
Other conservative states have enacted similar constitutional provisions, to chip away at abortion rights for women.
  
Passage comes after Louisiana lawmakers also agreed to ban abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards signed that law, which only takes effect if Mississippi's ban is upheld in federal court.
