42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana volunteer rescue crew 'Cajun Navy' changes name

2 hours 37 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 November 04, 2019 4:23 AM November 04, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
on Bridgers, an officer in Cajun Navy 2016, a rescue group that has changed its names. Photo: Jasper Colt, USA TODAY
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A volunteer search and rescue group in Louisiana says it has changed its name to avoid confusion with a similarly named organization whose leader is accused of taking money from a fundraiser meant for children.
  
The director of Pinnacle Search and Rescue, formerly known as Cajun Navy 2016, told KADN-TV it sped up its name change when the president of a separate group called America's Cajun Navy was charged with fraud two weeks ago. News outlets report the change also comes as its own president, Jon Bridgers, faces fraud charges after a homeowner said he agreed to do contracting work on a house but never finished.
  
Pinnacle Search and Rescue director Ben Husser said some were confusing the two organizations.
  
Both groups include private boat owners who assist rescue operations.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days