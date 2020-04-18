70°
Louisiana virus hospitalizations continue to decline
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials say 54 more people have died from COVID-19, but hospitalizations continue to decline.
That brings the death toll in the state to 1,267, the Louisiana Department of Health reported on Saturday.
More than 1,700 patients are hospitalized. That is down from a peak of 2,134 hospitalized patients on April 13.
The number of patients on ventilators also continued to drop, to 347. That is down from a peak of 571 on April 4.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that usually clear up within weeks. For some, it can cause severe illness and be life-threatening.
