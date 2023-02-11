47°
Louisiana, Virginia win Miss America prelims
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Contestants from Virginia and Louisiana have won titles in the second night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition.
Miss Virginia Emili McPhail won the onstage interview portion. Miss Louisiana Holli' Conway won the talent portion for a vocal performance.
The third and final night of preliminary competition is Friday. The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night in a nationally broadcast finale from Atlantic City.
