Louisiana U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy pushes for $1,000 stimulus checks in next COVID relief package

BATON ROUGE- Democrats and Republicans are hoping to reach a deal on another coronavirus relief package this week.

The 600 dollars per week set aside in the CARES Act has tapered out and congress is still deadlocked on whether to extend that benefit.

Both Democrats and Republicans are far split over the amount in unemployment payments and the wait is leaving millions of people in limbo.

"Republicans have offered two short term extensions. One extended the 600 dollar benefit for the week, the other 400 dollars for four months. Democrats have rejected both of these, and did not even wish to discuss them," U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy said.

There's a gap of more than two trillion dollars between plans.

On one side, the Democrats want to extend the 600 dollars per week boost through January.

Republicans propose dropping it to 200 dollars with the addition of another stimulus check.

Lawmakers are struggling to strike a balance between the two bills.

"We need to have incentives for people to work, at the same time support them if they can not find it. The President wants another stimulus check, and democrats do. I think it's going to happen," Cassidy said.

Some argue the financial boosts are encouraging people to remain jobless with many making more money in unemployment benefits than they did when they had a job.

"The unemployment program that I've supported would give workers 70 to 75 percent of their wages. This would help, meaningfully, those who are without jobs, but also not pay more people not to work than to work depending upon your state," he said.

Both sides want to have a deal by Friday before the senate is scheduled to go on a one-month recess.