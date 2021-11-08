68°
Louisiana treasurer: $5.6M in tax refunds remain unclaimed

Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers haven’t cashed more than $5.6 million in state income tax refunds, and the money has been sent to the state’s unclaimed property program.

Treasurer John Schroder said the funds were received from the Department of Revenue and are owed to nearly 22,000 residents and businesses around Louisiana.

People who think they may have an unclaimed refund can search online at the treasury department’s website or call the agency at 888-925-4127.

“If you haven’t checked your name in our database in a while, there’s no better time than today. In fact, the amounts received in income tax refunds this year range from a few dollars to up to six figures,” Schroder, a Republican, said in a statement.

