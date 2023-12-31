54°
Louisiana transportation task force meets Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A push that may produce the most sweeping changes in Louisiana's roads and bridges in nearly 30 years gets underway Tuesday.
A transportation task force named by Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold its first meeting. Six months later, it is supposed to make recommendations for the 2017 Legislature.
Proposals to increase the state gasoline and other taxes are likely. A plan to ease congestion in some of the state's most troubled spots will be discussed.
If the task force reaches a consensus, it could pave the way for the biggest transportation overhaul in Louisiana since the late 1980s.
