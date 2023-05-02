Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana to tell tourists the state will 'Feed Your Soul'
LAFAYETTE- Louisiana has a new tourism slogan: "Feed Your Soul."
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser on Tuesday announced that the state's tourism department was moving on from its 7-year-old "Pick Your Passion" slogan to the new branding effort.
The Republican lieutenant governor says the new brand tells travelers that Louisiana has soulful, rewarding experiences.
On Fat Tuesday, the new slogan will be rolled out around the country, with "Feed Your Soul" food trucks serving king cake and handing out Mardi Gras beads and cups in high-traffic areas in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Washington, D.C.
Trending News
Nungesser's office says the "Feed Your Soul" strategy was created after six months of research and testing done by tourism marketing firm Miles Partnership. Nungesser announced the slogan at the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association's annual meeting in Lafayette.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Results for St. Gabriel's mayor election leaked, named wrong candidate as winner
-
$180 million tax incentive for the film industry passes through House, headed...
-
Council president seeks solution after recent uptick in violence leaves three dead
-
Residents of neighborhood where brothers drowned demand accountability from property owners
-
Property owners on hook to fix damaged power equipment caused by garbage...
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game