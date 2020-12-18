46°
Louisiana to receive fewer doses of Pfizer vaccine next week than originally expected
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health says they will receive nearly 12,000 doses fewer than the originally projected 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for its second federal allocation.
LDH announced Friday they are getting 28,275 doses of the vaccine. By next week the state should have received 67,275 doses, which will be used for front line healthcare workers.
Hospital systems have already administered at least 11,498 doses of the vaccine and are continuing to work on vaccinating all staff members.
