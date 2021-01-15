Louisiana to receive 58k more vaccine doses next week

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday it will receive more than 58,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine over the next week.

According to the department, the shipments will be made up of 29,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 28,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The state says most of the 210 providers who received the vaccine this week will get more next week. The rest either received large shipments from Pfizer or are still working through their Moderna inventory.

The latest shipments are reserved for those in Phase 1B, Tier1, which includes the following groups.

-Persons ages 70 years or older

-Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff

-Urgent care clinic providers and staff

-Community care clinic providers and staff

-Behavioral health clinic providers and staff

-Dialysis providers, staff and clients

-Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients

-Dental providers and staff

-Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools