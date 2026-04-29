Louisiana to get $1.2M in federal grant money to improve stormwater and sewer infrastructure

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is set to receive $1.2 million in grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency intended to improve stormwater and sewer infrastructure.

The money is a share of $80 million distributed nationwide as part of the EPA's Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program.

“Stormwater and sewage systems are critical for managing pollution to keep our nation’s waterways clean and support healthy people, economic growth, and thriving ecosystems,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer.