Louisiana to create veteran business certification, database

3 hours 6 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 June 02, 2019 8:12 PM June 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana will create a new program that certifies businesses that are owned by veterans or their surviving spouses.
 
Consumers will be able to search a database to find those businesses, under the bill that won final passage Sunday with a 98-0 House vote.
 
The legislation creates the Veterans First Business Initiative in the state's economic development agency.
 
The department will certify the businesses and create an insignia for them to use. It will display a searchable database on its website for customers who want to find vendors owned by veterans or the spouses of veterans killed while on duty.
 
The measure by Baton Rouge Republican Rep. Franklin Foil goes to Gov. John Bel Edwards, a former Army Ranger who supports the legislation.

