Louisiana to close oyster harvest east of Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is closing the oyster harvest on all public oyster seed grounds east of the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish at one half-hour after sunset on Sunday.
Department officials said Thursday that recent harvest pressure has depleted the limited supply of oyster resources in the public oyster areas. Protection of the remaining oyster resources is in the long-term best interest of the oyster populations in that area.
To view the latest oyster closure maps visit: http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/commerical-oyster-seasons .
