Louisiana teens arrested in ASU professor's death, remains found in landfill

2 hours 26 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2020 Jul 25, 2020 July 25, 2020 7:51 PM July 25, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
By: News Staff

SURPRISE, AZ— Officials say the remains of a missing Arizona State University professor have been found in an Arizona landfill and two Louisiana teens have been arrested in connection with his death.

The remains of Junseok Chae were located in a Surprise, Arizona, landfill following an extensive search that began on May 11.

Police in Shreveport contacted the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on March 30, stating their officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in which they contacted 18-year-old Javian Ezell, 18-year-old Gabrielle Austin, and a third person, MCSO said. Authorities later determined the vehicle belonged to Chae.

Statements from the three individuals led law enforcement to believe Chae was murdered, according to MCSO.

The two 18-year-olds, Ezell and Austin, were extradited to Arizona and were in MRSO custody where their bond was set at $1 million each. The two teens are facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and vehicle theft.

Further investigation determined Chae was killed near Carefree Highway and Seventh Street, according to MCSO.

Investigators recovered several pieces of evidence from the scene. Detectives eventually determined the suspects put Chae’s body in a dumpster that was ultimately deposited in the landfill west of Phoenix.

MCSO spent over $300,00 and over 7,200 hours searching for Chae's body.

Officials did not cite a possible motive for the killing.

