Louisiana teen stabbed by another student at high school
MINDEN - A 15-year-old is under arrest after repeatedly stabbing a fellow student with a paring knife at their Louisiana high school, officials said.
Words escalated to violence on Minden High School’s campus at around 2 p.m. Tuesday when the teen pulled a paring knife out of his pocket and stabbed a 14-year-old at least four times on one side of his body, two times on the other, and one time on his head near the ear, Minden Police Chief Steven Cropper said.
The chief said the 15-year-old student was quickly arrested by the school’s resource officer, and a search found marijuana. He will likely be charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of marijuana, Cropper said.
The victim was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to KSLA-TV, which reported that the school board said there would be extra campus security on Wednesday.
