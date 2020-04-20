73°
Louisiana Tech student creates ear guards for medical personnel, distributes over 1,600

Monday, April 20 2020
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
Avereigh Barras Photo: KATC

RUSTON - Healthcare workers continue to risk their own health and safety to care for the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one Louisiana Tech freshman in Ruston found a way to support them.

KATC reports that Medical Engineering Major, Avereigh Barras is using a 3-D printer to create ear guards for medical personnel.

She says she was inspired to create the devices after seeing a Canadian Boy Scout's invention that helped relieve the pressure of elastic bands on the ears of healthcare workers.

The University says so far, Barras has created over 1,600 ear guards and sent them to more than 28 facilities in seven states including Mississippi, Arkansas, Illinois, Oregon, Texas, and California.

“The game plan,” Barras says, “is to just keep printing and shipping. All of the people who have received their mask strap extenders have loved them and say that they give them so much relief.”

