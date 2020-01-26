53°
Louisiana teacher wins the 2020 Music Educator Award

By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - A middle school teacher in Louisiana received the 2020 Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.  

Mickey Smith Jr. teaches at Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur, Louisiana.

Smith was nominated for this award five times and was a finalist twice before this year.

