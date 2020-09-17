85°
Louisiana teacher uses Joe Burrow and some presidential figures to practice social distancing

LORANGER, La. - With Louisiana now in Phase 3 of reopening one Tangipahoa Parish teacher welcomed her students back on campus on Thursday with a few special guests in attendance.

Loranger High School teacher, Ms. Starkey, is practicing social distancing with the help of some famous guests to help keep her students safe from the novel coronavirus. 

Ms. Starkey placed cut-out figures of Joe Burrow, Barrack Obama, Abraham Lincoln, President Donald Trump, and other notable figures at some of the desks, so that students will be able to stay 6 ft. apart from each other. 

