41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Supreme Court upholds law that tries teens accused of certain crimes as adults

3 hours 7 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 December 12, 2019 4:58 AM December 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Louisiana Supreme Court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's Supreme Court has upheld a state law that automatically transfers 15-year-old suspects to adult court if they are indicted by a grand jury for certain violent crimes. 

Wednesday's 4-3 ruling came in the case of a suspect who had just turned 15 when he was accused of raping a child. 

A lower court ruled that transferring him from juvenile court to a regular criminal court without a hearing was unconstitutional. 

The high court disagreed. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days