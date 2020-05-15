Louisiana Supreme Court unveils new website

NEW ORLEANS - On Friday morning the Louisiana Supreme Court announced the launch of its new and improved website designed to offer a more user-friendly experience to those using laptops, desktops, and mobile devices.

The website, www.lasc.org, is used by the Court to share information of interest to Louisiana citizens.

The Court’s website provides information on the Supreme Court’s work in the form of News Releases containing Opinions and other actions of the Court, links to the Clerk of Court’s Office, the Court’s docket, access to live-streaming of oral arguments, press releases, court publications, as well as links to the Justices’ biographies, legal resources via the Law Library of Louisiana, Court Rules, and information on Court programs such as Drug and Specialty Courts, Children and Families Division, Office of Language Access, and the Louisiana Protective Order Registry.

The new website also now includes a searchable page containing judicial financial disclosure statements.

The Court’s new website was designed by staff of the Supreme Court’s Information Technology Department in coordination with the Court’s Community Relations Department.