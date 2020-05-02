73°
Louisiana Supreme Court to hear arguments via video in June
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in June — but not in a courtroom.
The court announced this week that hearings set for June 8 and June 9 will be conducted by video conferencing.
The docket on the court’s website advises attorneys participating in the arguments to log in 30 minutes before each session convenes. The court’s Wednesday news release says Supreme Court hearings have been live-streamed since 2007. But the use of video conferencing to hold oral arguments is a first for the state’s highest court.
