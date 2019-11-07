Louisiana Supreme Court denies former reality TV personality's request to appeal rape charges

Will Hayden Photo: AOL

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supreme Court denied an appeal made by Baton Rouge native and former reality TV personality, Will Hayden.

According to The Advocate, Hayden had been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for the rapes of two preteen girls in East Baton Rouge Parish.

On Tuesday, the Court denied Hayden’s appeal without issuing written reasons. As a result of the ruling, the former entertainer remains convicted of aggravated rape and forcible rape and must serve his life sentence plus 40 years. He is also serving a life term for sex crimes in Livingston Parish.

In 2017, the 54-year-old was found guilty in East Baton Rouge on two counts of aggravated rape of a young girl several years ago, and one count of forcible rape of another preteen in the early 1990’s. Several months after those convictions, Hayden pleaded no contest in Livingston to aggravated rape of the same girl from several years ago in East Baton Rouge and another similar charge.

The younger of the two victims said Hayden molested her throughout 2013 and 2014 when she was 11 and 12 years old. The older victim said Hayden sexually assaulted her in the early 1990’s when she was 12 and 13. Hayden was in his mid-twenties at the time.

During his trial, Hayden pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. But the jury deliberated for only one hour before unanimously finding him guilty.

Hayden is most known for his former role on the Discovery Channel’s, “Sons of Guns,” which was canceled when Hayden was arrested in 2014.