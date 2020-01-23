Louisiana supercentenarian, Lue 'Vicie' Coleman George, passes away at 110

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A native of East Feliciana who lived to be 110 passed away in Decatur, Georgia on Jan. 12.

Lue 'Vicie' Coleman George was born Nov. 24, 1909 and family and friends knew her as a studious youngster who had a knack for sports.

She eventually married her husband, Grover, and the two raised seven children before enjoying watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.

Vicie and Grover were married until Grover's death in 1989, the two had been together for 64 years.

Vicie remained rooted in her faith and was well-loved by members of her church, Beech Grove Baptist Church.

She joined the Clinton-based worship center in 1936 and eventually became its oldest member, which led to fellow churchgoers honoring her with the title, 'mother' of the church.

Vicie's funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Beech Grove Baptist Church (8659 Hwy. 961 Clinton) at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at the George Family Cemetery.