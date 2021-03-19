Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, other local festivals scheduled to return in upcoming months

With vaccines becoming more and more available and COVID-19 restrictions loosening, Louisiana festivals are making a reappearance.

The Louisiana Crawfish Festival will be held April 29-May 2 in St. Bernard Parish. In Independence, the Sicilian Heritage Festival is planned for June 4-6.

The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival is scheduled for Aug. 27-29. The Gueydan Duck Festival is planned for Aug. 26-29.

The Delcambre Shrimp Festival is scheduled for Aug. 18-22.

The 28th Annual Pepper Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 in St. Martinville. The New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival will be held Sept. 23-26.

More festivals are expected to announce new dates in the upcoming months.