Louisiana students heading to Iowa this winter for campaigns
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University students will have an opportunity to see presidential campaigning up close in Iowa before the first-in-the-nation caucuses.
The LSU Manship School of Mass Communication is holding its "Iowa of the Tiger" program from Dec. 29 through Jan. 7.
Students who participate in the program will spend 10 days attending dozens of presidential campaign events across Iowa before that state's caucuses on Feb. 3.
The program carries a $1,000 fee. Students also must pay for their own transportation to Des Moines and most of their own meals.
It's the fourth time LSU has offered the program to students. More than 70 students have participated since the launch in 2008.
