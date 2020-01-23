Louisiana student hopes to choose name of NASA's new Mars rover

GRAND ISLE - NASA is continuing its exploration of Mars with a new robotic rover that has yet to be christened, and a Louisiana student is hoping to be the one who names the exploratory robot.

NASA opened the opportunity to students around the country, inviting them to submit an essay that includes the new robot's proposed name and the student's reason for choosing that name.

Tori Gray, of Grand Isle, was one of over 28,000 students to submit essays and she was selected as one of nine finalists.

Gray chose the name "courage" because she believes the robot will face numerous hardships throughout its journey.

Anyone who wants to vote for Gray's proposed name can do so by clicking here and choosing "courage."

The contest closes Monday, and the winner will be announced in March.

