74°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana student denied graduation still gets celebration
NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana honors student and standout athlete who was blocked from participating in his graduation ceremony last month because of facial hair is getting the celebration he was denied.
Democratic state Rep. Katrina Jackson of Monroe and the Rev. Roosevelt Wright III of New Orleans are sponsoring a delayed ceremony for Andrew Jones. The new celebration is scheduled Friday at 7 p.m. at the African-American Heritage Museum in Hammond.
Tangipahoa Parish Schools Superintendent Mark Kolwe has defended the decision to prohibit Jones, a 4.0 student and his class' valedictorian, from walking with his class at Amite High School, saying rules have to be enforced and Jones received enough warning before the ceremony to shave.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Surge in COVID-19 cases statewide breaks record Friday
-
Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards rushed to hospital Friday
-
Police union claims video from Koy Moore incident will 'vindicate' officers involved
-
Fence replaced following 2 On Your Side inquiry about electrical repairs
-
St. Helena schools ready to test every student for COVID
Sports Video
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A