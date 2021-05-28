Louisiana: Statewide 'Shot for a Shot' vaccine campaign

In Louisiana, a statewide 'Shot for a Shot' campaign offering free drinks to vaccinated people will take place from June 1 until June 30, or until funds are exhausted.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A statewide “Shot for a Shot” campaign offering free drinks for people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will begin in June, officials said Thursday.

Participating businesses will provide a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to people who can prove they’ve been fully vaccinated within the previous seven days, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control said.

Just under 31% of Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated, compared to 40% nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several bars and restaurants in New Orleans held “A Shot for a Shot” events in April. Establishments in Baton Rouge also have held such events.

The LA Wallet app or the state-issued vaccination card can be used as vaccination proof, the news release said.

The state office will collect drink tallies from participating bars and restaurants for the Louisiana Restaurant Association, which will provide partial reimbursements.

No taxes will go toward the reimbursements, it said.

The campaign will run “between June 1 and June 30 or until funds are exhausted,” the statement said.