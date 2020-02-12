77°
Louisiana State Trooper arrested in child pornography investigation

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A Louisiana State Trooper has been arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation in Mandeville.

Jason Boyet, of Troop L, was arrested and charged with one count of Production and Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles. Troop L serves the St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.

The FBI identified Boyet as an online user posting pornographic images on the web.

According to WWL, Boyet, 41, was the 2018 Louisiana "Trooper of the Year." 

Boyet has been placed on administrative leave following the arrest. He is booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. 

