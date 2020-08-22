Louisiana state rep pledges to fight for veteran after WBRZ Investigative Unit report

BATON ROUGE- State Representative Ted James said he began asking questions to the Louisiana Workforce Commission after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed Darius Credit's story.

Credit is a veteran who served nearly two decades before he was injured in Kuwait and retired. He came back to Louisiana and suffered with what he said was a severe case of PTSD. Last year, he was prescribed medical marijuana, and despite having a prescription, he failed a drug test and was blocked from a state job he was offered last month.

"There's a reason why we rank last in everything," James said. "We don't want to be progressive. We can't on one hand say we are advocating for this type of medicine and then hold citizens back when they are trying to provide for their family."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit showed Credit's signed job offer letter and his doctor's note confirming he has a prescription for medical marijuana.

"I've had nightmares, trouble sleeping, anxiety and stuff like that," Credit said.

Last year, Credit said he was prescribed medical marijuana to help him sleep at night.

"I am on the side of right," Credit said. "I am not an illegal drug user, never been, and it's just not fair."

In 2016, the state legislature paved the way for people in Louisiana to get medical marijuana prescriptions.

"For those in the legislature who were against medical marijuana, the veterans as they talked about PTSD, that's how we got the bill passed," James recalled. "Now, for the same type of person we passed it for to be negatively impacted by it is extremely troubling to me."

James said he reached out to the Louisiana Workforce Commission about this following our story. He said they could not discuss anything due to it being a personnel matter.

However, James said he intends to keep fighting for Credit.

"Especially for veterans, they put forth so much work, their life to protect us. And for them to come home to the state that advocates for this treatment, tells you you can't get a job or offer employment... That's a problem for me," James said.

This week, the Louisiana Workforce Commission said it follows all state, civil service and federal laws when hiring employees.