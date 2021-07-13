Louisiana State Police training academy welcomes 36 recruits

89°
BATON ROUGE - Thirty-six men and women are reporting to the Louisiana State Police training academy, hoping to become the latest state troopers.
The state police cadets begin their training regimen Sunday. They were chosen for the cadet class after a process that included a written test, physical assessment, psychological exam, background check, polygraph and oral interview.
The training academy lasts about 20 weeks. The agency says cadets will receive education in crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic management, communication and leadership skills and "cultural diversity."
After graduating from the training academy, the new troopers then will have weeks of field training.
The last round of troopers graduated on April 5.
