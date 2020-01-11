63°
Louisiana State Police send out advisory for missing newborn
SABINE PARISH - Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Many Police Department.
Around 3:55 a.m. a newborn baby was taken from Sabine Medical Center in Many, La. The female newborn was born early Saturday morning around 1 a.m. with a life threatening condition.
The baby was scheduled to be transported to a hospital in Shreveport, but was taken by her parents Shaun Levy, 39, and Brittany Parrie, 28. The couple left the hospital in a black 2002 Cadillac Escalade before she could be transported.
The Cadillac will have a Texas license plate (KMR9144) or a custom Alpha Phi Alpha Alabama license plate (51BG793).
Levy is said to be armed and dangerous.
