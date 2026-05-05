Louisiana State Police searching for missing New Orleans teen

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 16-year-old girl last seen at her home on Saint Claude Avenue in New Orleans.

The alert was issued on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department. LSP received the request at approximately 2:49 p.m.

The girl was last seen May 3. She is described as a Black female with brown eyes and long light brown hair, standing 4'1" tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black tank top and black pants. She is believed to be traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222 or call 911.